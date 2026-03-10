LAVA Mobiles has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming LAVA Bold 2 5G smartphone in India. The company revealed that the device will be launched on 13th March at 12 PM. The announcement comes after a dedicated microsite for the smartphone went live on Amazon.in, confirming that the device will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform after its launch. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the LAVA Bold 5G, which debuted in India in 2025.

According to the teaser images on the Amazon microsite, the LAVA Bold 2 5G will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will also include a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the front camera for selfies and video calls. The teasers suggest the device will feature relatively slim bezels around the display, although the bottom chin appears slightly thicker.

LAVA has confirmed that the Bold 2 5G will include a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The cameras are housed inside a rectangular camera module on the back. The phone appears to feature a flat frame and flat rear panel, while the power button and volume keys are positioned on the right side of the device.

At least one Black color option has been revealed so far. However, the company has not yet disclosed key specifications such as chipset, display size, battery capacity, camera resolution, and charging speed. These details are expected to be announced during the official launch event.

The LAVA Bold 2 5G will succeed the LAVA Bold 5G, which launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of ₹10,499 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. The previous model featured a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, and 33W wired fast charging.

More details about the LAVA Bold 2 5G are expected to be revealed as the launch date approaches.