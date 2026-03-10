OpenAI has reportedly ended its internal “Code Red” period, nearly four months after the company’s CEO declared it in December 2025. At the same time, the company has once again delayed the rollout of ChatGPT Adult Mode, which was previously expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

The delay reportedly comes as OpenAI prioritizes other developments related to AI intelligence, personalization, and improvements to the ChatGPT experience.

Code Red Reportedly Ends After GPT-5.4 Release

According to a report by journalist Alex Heath on Substack, OpenAI has lifted the company-wide Code Red that had been in effect since December 2025. The restriction reportedly ended after the release of the GPT-5.4 AI model earlier this week.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman originally declared Code Red, and it reportedly placed most non-ChatGPT projects on hold so the company could focus heavily on improving and expanding its flagship AI chatbot.

During this period, OpenAI released multiple new AI models and features, strengthening ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Last month, Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, mentioned in a podcast that Code Red would end after the release of a new model. She also clarified that the initiative mainly impacted ChatGPT and product research teams, while teams working on long-term AI research continued their work as usual.

With the Code Red reportedly lifted, OpenAI may now expand its focus to other products, services, and experimental projects.

Reports also suggest that the Sora app could receive new features soon as development resumes across multiple initiatives.

ChatGPT Adult Mode Delayed Again

At the same time, OpenAI is reportedly delaying ChatGPT’s Adult Mode for a second time.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Heath that the feature is being paused while the company focuses on higher-priority improvements, including:

Intelligence upgrades

Personality improvements

Personalization features

Making ChatGPT more proactive in assisting users

The spokesperson reportedly stated, “We still believe in the principle of treating adults like adults, but getting the experience right will take more time.”

Timeline of the Adult Mode Feature

The Adult Mode feature was first announced in October 2025. Since then, its release timeline has shifted multiple times:

October 2025: Feature announced

Feature announced December 2025: Initial delay announced

Initial delay announced Q1 2026: New expected launch window

New expected launch window Now: Delayed again with no confirmed release date

OpenAI has not revealed when the feature will finally become available.

With the reported end of the Code Red period, OpenAI is expected to resume work on a broader range of projects, including potential AI-powered social experiences and expanded product features.

However, the timeline for ChatGPT Adult Mode remains uncertain as the company continues focusing on improving its core AI systems and user experience.