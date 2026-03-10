The PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) could soon launch in India, nearly a year and a half after its global debut. Sony’s upgraded gaming console has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, indicating that the company may be preparing to bring the device to the Indian market. The PS5 Pro was originally launched globally in November 2024, but Sony did not release it in India due to regulatory issues.

According to a post on Reddit, a Sony gaming console with the model number CFI-7121 has been spotted on the BIS certification website. The model number corresponds to the 2025 hardware revision of the PS5 Pro. Reports indicate that the listing has also been independently verified.

Typically, electronic devices appear on the BIS portal shortly before their official launch in India, as companies must obtain regulatory approval before selling hardware in the country. Although the listing does not reveal any specifications, it strongly suggests that Sony could soon introduce the PS5 Pro in India.

Previous Delay Due to Wi-Fi 7 Regulations

The PS5 Pro’s arrival in India was previously delayed due to regulatory hurdles related to its Wi-Fi 7 support. The console supports Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be), which uses the 6 GHz spectrum band. However, the 6 GHz band has not yet been fully allocated for commercial use in India, creating compliance issues for devices that rely on the technology.

This reportedly prevented Sony from launching the PS5 Pro in India earlier, along with a few other markets. It remains unclear whether this regulatory issue has now been resolved.

The PS5 Pro was introduced as a more powerful version of the standard PlayStation 5. Key upgrades include:

Upgraded RDNA graphics architecture

16.7 teraflops GPU compute performance

Improved ray-tracing capabilities

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI upscaling technology

2 TB internal storage, double that of the standard PS5

These improvements aim to deliver higher resolution gaming, improved visual effects, and better performance for modern titles.

At launch in November 2024, the PS5 Pro was priced at $699.99 (~₹64,200). However, Sony increased the price by $50 in August 2025, and the console currently retails for $749.99 (~₹68,850) globally. If launched in India, the console is expected to be priced significantly higher due to taxes and import duties, although Sony has not yet confirmed official pricing or availability for the Indian market.