vivo has launched its latest vivo Y Series smartphone – the vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone introduces upgrades in display size, processor performance, and battery capacity. Key highlights include a massive 7,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, military-grade durability, 50 MP main camera, OriginOS 6, and more.

One of the key highlights of the vivo Y51 Pro 5G is its massive 7,200 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The device sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. The display offers TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for reduced eye strain.

The smartphone, available in Festive Red and Noble Gold colors, is designed for durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust and water. It also carries MIL-STD-810H certification and an SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for drop resistance, having undergone multi-angle drop testing from up to 1.7 meters.

The smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core SoC, replacing the Dimensity 7300 used in the previous model. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The vivo Y51 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera system supports 4K video recording.

Geetaj Channana, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, vivo India, said, “At vivo, we believe innovation should meaningfully support the way users live and work every day. The Y51 Pro 5G has been developed with a deep understanding of users who rely on their smartphones to stay productive, connected, and entertained throughout the day. It is designed to deliver a consistent and dependable experience that keeps pace with their dynamic lifestyles. Our focus remains on creating technology that feels intuitive, reliable, and thoughtfully aligned with users’ everyday needs.”

The price for the vivo Y51 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone is available from today, i.e., 12th March 2026, on vivo India official website, Flipkart.com, and partner retail stores across India.

The launch offers include up to ₹2,500 cashback (valid from 8th March 2026 to 16th March 2026), up to 10 months Zero Down Payment with select banking partners, free premium access to 10 OTT apps for six months with the ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan, up to 70% discount (from 8th March 2026 to 14th March 2026) and 40% discount (from 15th March 2026 to 31st March 2026) on Screen Damage Protection and Extended Warranty plans.

vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th March 2026 on vivo India official website, Flipkart.com, and partner retail stores across India

12th March 2026 on vivo India official website, Flipkart.com, and partner retail stores across India Offers: Up to ₹2,500 cashback (valid from 8th March 2026 to 16th March 2026), up to 10 months Zero Down Payment with select banking partners, free premium access to 10 OTT apps for six months with the ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan, up to 70% discount (from 8th March 2026 to 14th March 2026) and 40% discount (from 15th March 2026 to 31st March 2026) on Screen Damage Protection and Extended Warranty plans

Get vivo Y51 Pro 5G on vivo.com/in