vivo has confirmed the launch of the vivo T5x 5G, the company’s upcoming smartphone in the vivo T series, in India on 17th March. The company has also revealed several key highlights of the smartphone ahead of its official unveiling. The vivo T5x 5G will be equipped with a massive 7,200 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo and will succeed last year’s vivo T4x 5G.

The vivo T5x 5G will feature a 7,200 mAh battery, which vivo claims will be the largest battery in the segment. Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, which the company says delivers blazing-fast performance. According to vivo, the smartphone has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1 million, making it the fastest smartphone in the under ₹23,000 price segment.

The teaser images reveal that the smartphone will be available in Green and White color options. vivo has confirmed that one of the variants will feature 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Other expected configurations may include 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. More details about the storage variants and pricing are expected to be announced during the official launch event.

The vivo T5x 5G will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against dust and water. On the software side, the smartphone will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

The vivo T5x 5G will be available on Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline retail stores after its launch on 17th March 2026. The company is expected to reveal the official price and full specifications during the launch event next week.