Bharti Airtel has announced the expansion of its mobile network coverage to Marwah, a remote region located between Kishtwar and Anantnag in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. With this deployment, Airtel has become the first telecom operator to provide mobile connectivity in the region. The move is expected to significantly improve communication access for residents, security personnel, and visitors in this geographically isolated area.

Challenging Geography and Limited Infrastructure

The Marwah region is known for its rugged mountainous terrain and limited infrastructure, making connectivity deployment particularly challenging.

Road access between Marwah, Kishtwar, and Anantnag is seasonal. During the winter months, heavy snowfall often blocks roads, leading to complete physical isolation from nearby districts.

Due to these conditions, local residents have historically depended on walking or using mules to transport essential supplies, travel for work, or manage medical emergencies.

The absence of telecommunications infrastructure also meant that a roughly 150-kilometer stretch had no mobile network coverage.

Benefits of Mobile Connectivity

With Airtel’s network now available in Marwah, the region is expected to experience several key benefits.

Improved Communication for Residents

Local communities will now have reliable mobile connectivity, enabling easier communication for daily activities and emergency situations – especially during winter months when travel becomes difficult.

Support for Security Operations

Mobile network coverage will also assist security forces operating in the area, improving coordination and communication across this strategically important corridor.

Boost for Tourism

The availability of mobile connectivity may also encourage tourism, allowing visitors to stay connected while traveling in the remote region and making the destination safer and more accessible.

The deployment in Marwah is part of Airtel’s broader strategy to expand network coverage in remote and underserved regions across India.

By extending connectivity to difficult terrains and isolated communities, the company aims to bridge connectivity gaps and support digital inclusion initiatives across the country.

Commenting on this, Dibyendu Aich, COO – Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are proud to bridge the digital divide in Marwah, bringing high-speed mobile connectivity to a region long isolated by nature’s toughest barriers. Airtel’s relentless expansion into high-altitude and remote areas underscores our commitment to strengthening India’s digital backbone and ensuring every citizen, no matter how remote, stays connected.”