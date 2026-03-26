realme has confirmed that the realme 16 5G will launch in India on 2nd April, expanding the company’s realme 16 Series lineup. The upcoming smartphone focuses heavily on mobile photography and content creation, combining new camera hardware with AI-driven imaging tools. Among the biggest highlights is the 7,000 mAh battery, and a new built-in physical selfie mirror, which is claimed to be India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone.” realme says the phone sets a new benchmark with its “Slimmest Air Design with a 7000mAh battery.”

Slimmest Air Design with a 7000mAh Battery

Air-Compact Design: weighs 183 grams and measures 8.1mm in thickness.

weighs 183 grams and measures 8.1mm in thickness. 6.57-inch compact display with ultra-narrow bezels and curved edges for better grip.

“Gleaming Wings” finish, featuring a multi-layer gradient texture that creates a dynamic Blue-Gold visual effect.

Skin-friendly anti-fingerprint back panel.

The device will be available in Air Black and Air White color options.

The smartphone packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and realme says it achieves the slim design through its AirCraft Structure, which optimizes internal space using a dense component layout. The device also uses high-energy-density Graphite battery cells, allowing the large battery capacity to fit within the thin chassis while maintaining structural durability.

Dual 50 MP Cameras

The realme 16 5G introduces several new camera-focused features:

50 MP Sony sensors for both the primary rear camera and the front camera, aiming to deliver high-resolution images and consistent clarity.

Rear selfie mirror, allowing users to frame selfies while using the higher-resolution rear camera.

Built-in ring flash designed to provide soft and even lighting for photos, especially in low-light conditions.

Alongside hardware improvements, the realme 16 5G introduces several AI-powered photography and editing tools:

LumaColor Imaging for improved color balance and natural skin tones

“Say Hi” Gesture Control to trigger the camera shutter hands-free

Vibe Master Mode with presets such as Lively, Festival, and Ceremony

AI Edit Genie, enabling users to modify elements like hairstyles, clothing, and backgrounds through simple commands

AI Instant Clip, which automatically creates shareable videos from photos and clips stored in the gallery

realme 16 5G Price in India & Availability

More details about the realme 16 5G specifications, features, pricing, and launch offers will be revealed during the official launch on 2nd April 2026.

Know More About realme 16 5G on realme.com/in