realme has announced strong early sales for the realme P4 Lite 5G, stating that the device sold over 60,000 units within the first two hours of its initial online sale in India. According to the company, this makes the smartphone the top-selling device in its segment during the launch window.

The realme P4 Lite 5G is positioned in India’s competitive sub-₹15,000 smartphone segment. The company says the device is designed to deliver a balance of performance, battery life, and everyday usability, targeting users looking for a reliable and affordable 5G smartphone.

The launch of the P4 Lite 5G expands the company’s P series lineup, which realme says is aimed at strengthening its presence in the mid-range 5G market. Since its introduction, the series has been targeted primarily at younger consumers, focusing on design, performance, and long battery life.

The realme P4 Lite 5G starts at ₹11,499 (combined with offers) and is available on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale.

realme P4 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores

25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale

Get realme P4 Lite 5G on realme.com/in