OpenAI has announced that it will shut down its AI video creation platform Sora, only months after launching the standalone application. The platform had quickly gained popularity following the release of Sora 2, reaching the top of app store rankings and attracting users for its ability to generate highly realistic AI videos shared through a social feed.

Despite its rapid adoption, Sora faced increasing criticism related to content moderation. Issues raised included the creation of deepfake videos, use of copyrighted characters, and the generation of violent or racially sensitive content.

The shutdown has also raised questions about a three-year agreement between OpenAI and The Walt Disney Company, which allowed Sora access to over 200 licensed characters from franchises such as Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

The announcement follows a recent blog post where OpenAI outlined new safety measures, including stronger protections for teens and stricter controls on harmful content categories.

The company had also introduced new video editing tools, allowing users to cut, extend, remix, and refine AI-generated videos through a timeline-based interface. These features were rolling out on iOS and web platforms, with Android support planned.

OpenAI said it will soon provide more details about the shutdown timeline for both the Sora app and its API. The company will also share instructions for users on how to preserve or download their existing projects.

In its announcement, the Sora team thanked users for creating and sharing content on the platform, acknowledging that the shutdown may be disappointing and stating that further updates will follow soon.