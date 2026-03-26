The realme 16 5G is preparing for its India launch, and the brand is putting a major spotlight on photography with a completely new concept – the Selfie Mirror Camera. realme describes the feature as part of its “Twist it. Own it. Trend it.” concept, designed to make smartphone photography more creative and social-friendly.

The smartphone is said to pack dual 50 MP shooters – the realme 16 5G is expected to feature a 50 MP primary camera and a 50 MP selfie camera. Unlike traditional smartphones, where selfies rely on a smaller front camera, the realme 16 5G introduces a dedicated circular mirror next to the rear camera module, allowing users to frame themselves while using the main camera for selfies and portraits. This approach aims to deliver higher-quality selfies with better detail, natural skin tones, and improved dynamic range, since the main camera typically performs much better than a front camera.

Below are some realme 16 5G camera samples that showcase the device’s photography capabilities.

realme 16 5G Camera Samples

Stay tuned, we’ll share more details about the smartphone once the official launch takes place.

Know More About realme 16 5G on realme.com/in