realme is expanding its 16 Series lineup with the launch of realme 16 5G, a camera-first smartphone designed with a fresh focus on content creation and everyday practicality. The biggest highlight here is its unique “Selfie Mirror Phone” concept, combined with dual 50 MP Sony cameras on both the front and rear, along with features like a soft Aura Ring Light flash and AI-powered tools such as LumaColor and AI editing, all aimed at making photos more social-ready. At the same time, the phone packs a massive 7,000 mAh Titan battery while still keeping a slim and lightweight profile, which is quite impressive. With its “Gleaming Wings” design, IP69 Pro-rated durability, and a clear emphasis on style, endurance, and creator-focused features, the realme 16 5G aims to carve out its own identity in the competitive mid-range segment. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme 16 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Moving towards the design, the realme 16 5G takes a slightly different approach; it focuses more on practical design with a clean, lifestyle-oriented appeal. The realme 16 5G follows an “Air Design” philosophy, aiming to balance a large battery with a slim and lightweight build. The “Gleaming Wings” finish is easily one of the first things you notice – it has a subtle gradient effect that catches light nicely without being too loud, giving the phone a refined look. There are two color options – Air Black and Air White, which you can see in the images below.

What really stands out is how realme has managed to fit a massive 7,000 mAh battery into such a slim body. At around 8.1 mm thickness and 183 grams light weight, the phone feels surprisingly comfortable in the hand. It doesn’t feel bulky or top-heavy, which is usually a concern with large battery devices. The overall weight distribution is well-balanced, making it easy to use for long periods, whether you’re browsing, watching content, or taking photos.

The back panel has a smooth, skin-friendly finish that resists fingerprints fairly well, and the flat frame design adds to the grip. It’s clearly designed keeping everyday usability in mind. On top of that, the phone comes with IP69-rated durability, which is a strong addition in this segment and adds a layer of confidence for daily use in different conditions.

One of the most unique elements in the design is the selfie mirror integrated into the camera module, paired with an Aura Ring Flash. It’s not just a visual gimmick – it actually adds a functional twist, especially for users who prefer using the rear camera for better-quality selfies. The horizontal camera module itself looks neat and doesn’t feel overly bulky.

On the front, the realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and it delivers a solid viewing experience. The panel gets very bright (up to 4,200 nits peak), which makes it easy to use outdoors even under sunlight. Colors look vibrant, blacks are deep as expected from an AMOLED panel, and overall content consumption feels immersive.

Bezels are fairly slim, and the display has a clean, modern look that complements the overall design language of the phone. The 120 Hz refresh rate keeps things smooth while scrolling through apps, social media, or just navigating the UI. For this segment, it feels responsive and fluid enough for daily use.

In terms of build, the phone feels well put together and durable, with no noticeable flex or weak points. The buttons are tactile, and the overall construction feels reliable for long-term use. Combined with its slim profile, large battery, and IP69 rating, the realme 16 5G strikes a nice balance between design, durability, and practicality, rather than just focusing on aesthetics alone.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 16 5G runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, offering a clean and modern software experience that feels smooth and easy to use in daily life. The overall UI design is familiar if you’ve used realme devices before, but this generation feels more refined, especially in terms of animations and responsiveness. In day-to-day use, the software experience on the realme 16 5G feels stable, responsive, and well-optimised for its segment.

realme continues to focus on a balanced experience rather than heavy customization, keeping the interface simple, lightweight, and practical. Navigation feels fluid, apps open quickly, and the system remains stable even when switching between multiple tasks.

A big part of this comes from realme’s underlying system optimisations, which focus on improving animation smoothness, touch response, and overall stability. Scrolling through apps, switching between screens, or using the camera feels consistent without noticeable lag.

Even with regular multitasking – like using social apps, camera, and media together – the UI holds up well and doesn’t feel overloaded. The experience is clearly tuned for everyday reliability rather than aggressive performance tuning.

realme is also putting a strong focus on AI-powered features, especially around photography and content creation.

AI imaging tools like LumaColor, AI Erase, and AI Unblur enhance photos with minimal effort

AI Edit features make it easy to tweak images, remove unwanted elements, or adjust scenes

Features like gesture-based capture (“Say Hi”) add convenience for hands-free use

These tools are clearly designed for users who frequently create and share content, making the overall experience more intuitive rather than technical.

Beyond the camera, the UI includes useful smart features for daily tasks:

AI-based utilities like translation and text recognition

System-level optimisations for better app management and battery efficiency

Smooth handling of background tasks without affecting foreground performance

realme UI 7.0 keeps things visually clean, with enough room for personalization:

Customisable home screen layouts and icon styles

Smooth animations and transitions

Always-On Display options

Minimal visual clutter across system apps

The interface feels approachable and easy to navigate, even for new users, while still offering enough flexibility for customization.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo, a SoC designed to deliver a smooth and stable experience for everyday use rather than pushing high-level performance. Built on a 6nm process, the chip focuses on efficiency and consistent performance across daily tasks like social media, browsing, photography, and multitasking.

First important point – the Dimensity 6400 Turbo” is not a fundamentally new chip – it’s usually a tuned/overclocked version of Dimensity 6400 (same architecture, slightly better optimization). We have seen smartphones in the sub-₹10,000 budget equipped with Dimensity 6400 (non-turbo version). For instance, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (usually seen under ₹20,000) would outlast the Dimensity 6400 Turbo.

At its core, the Dimensity 6400 Turbo features an octa-core CPU setup:

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked up to ~2.5 – 2.6 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores for power-efficient background tasks

ARM Mali-G57 GPU (1.07 GHz) handling graphics

This setup is more than capable for regular usage. Apps open quickly, switching between tasks feels smooth, and the overall system responsiveness remains consistent. The phone doesn’t feel sluggish in daily use, which is what most users in this segment will appreciate.

In real-world usage, the device performs well for typical workloads – smooth scrolling through apps and UI, reliable multitasking with multiple apps in memory, stable performance while using the camera and social apps together. The performance tuning here clearly prioritises stability and efficiency over peak power, which aligns with the phone’s overall positioning as a practical, everyday device.

The realme 16 5G comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, which doesn’t seem to be a standard for this segment (above ₹30,000). While it doesn’t push into faster LPDDR5 memory speeds and faster UFS 3.1 storage type, the combination is decent enough for quick app launches, smooth UI navigation, and decent background app retention, but may not justify the price. With RAM expansion features, multitasking feels more flexible, especially for users who frequently switch between apps.

When it comes to gaming, the realme 16 5G delivers a decent and stable experience, but it’s not designed as a gaming-focused phone. Games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile run well on smooth to balanced settings, while casual games and lighter titles perform effortlessly. Heavier games like Genshin Impact are playable but require lower settings for stable performance. The ARM Mali-G57 GPU handles graphics adequately, but it’s clear that this setup is tuned for casual to moderate gaming, not high-end performance. Thermals are generally under control during extended usage, thanks to efficient power management. The phone doesn’t heat up aggressively during normal gaming sessions, which helps maintain consistent performance.

In day-to-day use, the realme 16 5G feels smooth, reliable, and well-optimised, but it isn’t suitable for the segment as there are many powerful chips out there in this price range. It doesn’t aim to compete with performance-centric devices but instead focuses on delivering a balanced experience for everyday users, content creators, and social media usage. Given its focus on camera, battery, and design, the performance here feels appropriate and stable, even if it’s not the strongest in its price range.

Cameras

The realme 16 5G clearly positions itself as a content-first smartphone, with a strong focus on selfies, social media, and everyday photography rather than chasing high megapixel numbers alone. Instead of going for a complex multi-camera setup, realme keeps things simple but practical with dual 50 MP cameras on both the front and rear, backed by AI-driven imaging features. What really sets this phone apart is its unique approach – combining hardware elements like the selfie mirror and ring light with software enhancements to create a more creator-friendly experience.

At the core of the setup are:

50 MP Sony IMX852 main camera

50 MP front-facing camera

2 MP monochrome secondary camera

In daylight, the main camera captures sharp and detailed images with good color balance. The LumaColor processing helps maintain natural skin tones and balanced contrast, avoiding overly saturated results. Photos look clean and social-ready without needing heavy editing. HDR performance is decent, handling highlights and shadows well in most scenarios. The camera manages to retain detail in bright areas while keeping darker regions visible, making it reliable for everyday shooting.

One of the standout features here is the rear selfie mirror, which allows users to take selfies using the higher-quality rear camera. This is paired with a soft Aura Ring light LED flash, designed to provide even lighting, especially in low-light conditions. In real-world use, this combination feels more functional than gimmicky – helps frame shots accurately using the rear camera, improves lighting for portraits and close-up shots, makes the device more appealing for content creators and social media users.

The 50 MP front camera is also quite capable, delivering sharp selfies with good exposure and consistent skin tones. Portrait selfies benefit from decent edge detection and natural background blur.

realme is heavily pushing AI features with this device, especially for photography:

LumaColor Imaging for better color accuracy and skin tones

AI Erase, AI Unblur for quick edits

AI Edit Genie for simple, command-based editing

Vibe Master Mode with different tonal presets for creative shots

AI Instant Clip for turning photos and videos into shareable content

These tools are clearly designed to make photography more accessible and quick, rather than requiring manual editing.

Portrait shots are one of the stronger areas of the phone. The camera delivers good subject separation, natural-looking skin tones, and balanced background blur. Combined with the ring light and AI enhancements, the phone is well-suited for portraits, reels, and social media content. In low-light conditions, the camera performs reasonably well for the segment. The ring light helps in close-range shots, while software processing keeps noise under control. While it may not compete with higher-end camera phones, it still delivers usable and shareable results.

The realme 16 5G unlikely supports 1080p video recording at 60 fps on both front and rear cameras, which might be a let-down for some users who want higher resolution 4k videos. Here’s what the camera UI offers.

The realme 16 5G doesn’t try to compete with flagship-level camera systems; instead, it focuses on delivering a practical, creator-friendly camera experience. The combination of dual 50 MP cameras, selfie mirror, ring light, and AI tools makes it stand out in its segment. For users who prioritize selfies, portraits, and social media content, the camera system feels thoughtful and well-executed, even if it keeps things relatively simple on the hardware side.

Take a look at some shots we took from the realme 16 5G’s camera.

realme 16 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery is easily one of the strongest highlights of the realme 16 5G, and it’s clear that realme has built this device with long-lasting everyday usage and content creation in mind. The phone packs a massive 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, which is quite rare to see in such a slim (around 8.1 mm) and lightweight (183 grams) form factor. The realme 16 5G supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which is surprisingly faster in the segmetn and also helps top up the large battery in a quick time.

In daily usage, the battery performance is impressive. Whether it’s social media, browsing, streaming, navigation, or camera usage, the phone handles everything without making you worry about charging frequently. For most users, it can easily deliver a full day and more, and even stretch into two-day usage with moderate workloads. Even during heavier usage – like extended camera sessions, video recording, high brightness outdoor usage, or gaming – the battery holds up well and drains at a controlled pace. A big part of this experience comes from the combination of efficient chipset performance, realme UI optimisations, and smart background app handling.

In practical scenarios, the large battery makes a noticeable difference – less dependence on carrying a charger or power bank, more confidence during travel or long days out, ideal for users who shoot photos/videos frequently, and reliable backup for heavy app usage and multitasking.

The realme 16 5G delivers one of the best battery experiences in its segment, especially considering how slim and comfortable the device feels. It’s not just about the large capacity – it’s about how well it translates into real-world endurance. For users who prioritize battery life along with camera and design, this is easily one of the phone’s biggest advantages.

Verdict – realme 16 5G Review

The realme 16 5G takes a different route compared to typical mid-range smartphones. Instead of chasing raw performance or spec-heavy competition, it focuses on content creation, battery life, and design, and that direction is clearly visible in the overall experience. The camera setup is one of its biggest highlights. With dual 50 MP Sony cameras, a selfie mirror, and a soft ring light, realme is offering something genuinely different in this segment. The phone is well-suited for users who spend a lot of time on social media, taking portraits, or creating short-form content.

Another standout aspect is the massive 7,000 mAh battery packed into a slim and lightweight body. Despite housing a large 7,000 mAh battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at around 8.1 mm thickness and 183 grams weight with a clean horizontal camera layout, making it one of the few devices to offer what realme calls the “Slimmest Air Design with a 7000mAh Battery under ₹30K.” This balance between endurance and comfort is not something you usually see, and it makes the device very practical for everyday use.

The 120 Hz AMOLED display also adds to the experience with high brightness and smooth visuals. Performance, powered by the Dimensity 6400 Turbo, is stable and reliable for daily tasks, casual gaming, and multitasking. While it doesn’t aim to be a performance-focused device, it delivers a smooth and consistent experience for its target audience.

Overall, the realme 16 5G focuses on doing a few things really well: camera, battery, and design. With its slimmest Air Design featuring a 7,000 mAh battery, smooth system performance, and IP69 Pro durability, the realme 16 5G stands out as a strong option for users looking for a content-first smartphone with long battery life and a stylish, practical design.

However, at a starting price of ₹31,999 (₹29,999 with offers), the device starts to feel slightly on the higher side. Part of this pricing can also be attributed to rising component costs, especially memory, which has impacted smartphone pricing across segments. However, from a user perspective, the overall value still feels slightly tilted given the performance on offer. At this price point, users also expect stronger performance, and the Dimensity 6400 Turbo, while smooth and stable for daily use, doesn’t quite match the performance offered by competing devices in this range. The device is great for long battery life and creators, but slightly hard to justify purely on performance.

That said, the realme 16 5G is clearly not trying to be a performance-focused phone. Instead, it targets users who prioritize camera experience, battery endurance, and design over gaming or heavy workloads. If your usage revolves around social media, photography, and all-day reliability, the realme 16 5G still makes a strong case for itself. But for users looking for maximum performance for the price, there are more powerful alternatives available in this segment.

realme 16 5G – Where To Buy

The realme 16 5G starts at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹36,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Shipping will start from 5th April 2026.

The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 Bank offer or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,000 benefit for existing realme users, and up to 12 months of no cost EMI.

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores; shipping will start from 5th April 2026

2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores; shipping will start from 5th April 2026 Offers: Up to ₹2,000 Bank offer or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,000 benefit for existing realme users, and up to 12 months of no cost EMI

Get realme 16 Pro+ on realme.com/in

realme 16 5G Review – Slimmest 7000mAh Design, Unique Camera Concept