OnePlus has revealed additional details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6, ahead of its India launch next week. The smartphone is positioned for young professionals, focusing on performance, durability, battery life, and AI-powered features.

Durability & Build Quality

The OnePlus Nord 6 places strong emphasis on ruggedness and protection:

IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance

Resistant to high-pressure and high-temperature water jets

MIL-STD-810H certification, tested for drops and harsh conditions

Crystal Guard Glass protection, claimed to be comparable to Gorilla Glass Victus+

Performance & Battery

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, aimed at delivering flagship-level performance.

Supports up to 165 FPS gaming

Chip-accelerated Wi-Fi connectivity

Massive 9,000 mAh battery designed for heavy usage

Camera System

The Nord 6 features a camera setup focused on clarity and low-light performance:

50 MP Sony primary camera with dual-axis OIS

32 MP front camera

Multi-focusing sensor for improved sharpness

4K video recording at 60 FPS

4K Motion Photo Clipper, capturing short clips and allowing users to extract full-resolution 4K still images

The imaging system uses HDR and color processing algorithms derived from the flagship OnePlus 15.

AI Features & Software

The OnePlus Nord 6 integrates several AI-driven tools:

Photography AI tools

AI Portrait Glow

AI Eraser

AI Unblur

AI Perfect Shot

Smart features

OnePlus Mind Space: Central hub for saving and organizing on-screen content, Accessible via Plus Key or gestures

Google Gemini integration: Provides context-aware suggestions using saved data, Can assist with tasks like travel planning

Productivity tools

Real-time translation (text, video, and calls, including Hindi support)

AI Ghostwriter

AI Scan

OnePlus Nord 6 Availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and offline retail outlets after launch.