OnePlus has revealed additional details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6, ahead of its India launch next week. The smartphone is positioned for young professionals, focusing on performance, durability, battery life, and AI-powered features.
Durability & Build Quality
The OnePlus Nord 6 places strong emphasis on ruggedness and protection:
- IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance
- Resistant to high-pressure and high-temperature water jets
- MIL-STD-810H certification, tested for drops and harsh conditions
- Crystal Guard Glass protection, claimed to be comparable to Gorilla Glass Victus+
Performance & Battery
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, aimed at delivering flagship-level performance.
- Supports up to 165 FPS gaming
- Chip-accelerated Wi-Fi connectivity
- Massive 9,000 mAh battery designed for heavy usage
Camera System
The Nord 6 features a camera setup focused on clarity and low-light performance:
- 50 MP Sony primary camera with dual-axis OIS
- 32 MP front camera
- Multi-focusing sensor for improved sharpness
- 4K video recording at 60 FPS
- 4K Motion Photo Clipper, capturing short clips and allowing users to extract full-resolution 4K still images
The imaging system uses HDR and color processing algorithms derived from the flagship OnePlus 15.
AI Features & Software
The OnePlus Nord 6 integrates several AI-driven tools:
Photography AI tools
- AI Portrait Glow
- AI Eraser
- AI Unblur
- AI Perfect Shot
Smart features
- OnePlus Mind Space: Central hub for saving and organizing on-screen content, Accessible via Plus Key or gestures
- Google Gemini integration: Provides context-aware suggestions using saved data, Can assist with tasks like travel planning
Productivity tools
- Real-time translation (text, video, and calls, including Hindi support)
- AI Ghostwriter
- AI Scan
OnePlus Nord 6 Availability
The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and offline retail outlets after launch.