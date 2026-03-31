LAVA International has launched the LAVA Bold N2 Pro in India, expanding its Bold series lineup. The budget smartphone focuses on a smooth display, a clean Android experience, and essential features at an affordable price. Key features include a 120 Hz display, a 50 MP camera, IP54 ratings for dust and splash resistance, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, and more.

The LAVA Bold N2 Pro sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM), and up to 128 GB of storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 15 with a clean experience, without bloatware or ads, and promises 1 Android OS upgrade and 2 years of security updates.

For cameras, the device is equipped with a 50 MP camera on the rear and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C (10W charger included in the box).

Other features include auto call recording, anonymous call handling, conference calling, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.

Sumit Singh, SVP and Head of Product, Lava International Limited, said, “The Bold series is designed to drive higher accessibility and wider adoption of smartphones. With the new Bold N2 Pro, we are going live on Flipkart to connect with a larger audience base, especially from smaller towns and strengthen our presence among today’s youth. The Bold N2 Pro boasts a segment-best display and smooth performance, reflecting our commitment to delivering strong value in the sub-₹10,000 segment.”

The LAVA Bold N2 Pro is priced at ₹7,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available from April 6, 2026, at 12 PM, on Flipkart.com.

LAVA Bold N2 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers