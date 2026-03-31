Meta is reportedly testing a new paid subscription for Instagram called Instagram Plus, focused on enhancing Stories with advanced customization, visibility controls, and engagement features.

The feature is currently in early testing and has not been officially announced for a global rollout.

What is Instagram Plus?

Instagram Plus is a subscription-based feature set centered around Stories, offering users more control over how they share and interact with content.

Key features (in testing)

Create unlimited Story audience lists beyond Close Friends

View Story rewatch insights

Search within Story viewers list

Watch Stories without appearing as a viewer

Extend Story duration up to 48 hours

Spotlight one Story per week for increased reach

Send Super Hearts (animated reactions)

These features are designed to give users more privacy, analytics, and engagement tools.

Instagram Plus is currently being tested in select countries, including the Philippines, Mexico, and Japan.

Pricing reportedly starts at around PHP 65/month (~₹9), with possible regional variations. Early versions also suggest a limited free trial.

The move signals Meta’s push toward premium features on social platforms, similar to subscription offerings like Snapchat+.

By focusing on Stories, Instagram Plus aims to:

Increase creator engagement and monetization

Provide deeper insights and visibility tools

Offer exclusive features for power users

The feature is still under evaluation, and Meta has not confirmed a wider rollout timeline.