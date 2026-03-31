Ai+ has announced the launch of its new Nova 2 series in India, including the Ai+ Nova 2 5G and the Nova 2 Ultra 5G, scheduled to debut on April 9. The announcement comes shortly after Ai+ was named the official smartphone partner for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

The standard Nova 2 5G is positioned as a secure and reliable everyday smartphone with the tagline “Safe. Secure. Yours.”

Key features

Android 16 out of the box

50 MP dual rear camera

8 MP front camera

5G connectivity

Available in Purple, Pink, Green, Light Blue, and Black

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

The Nova 2 Ultra 5G is aimed at gamers and power users, marketed with the tagline “Your Game, Your Rules.”

Key features

Customisable gaming buttons on the side (shoulder triggers for gaming)

Circular LED ring on the back for customisable smart alerts

50 MP main camera + 13 MP ultra-wide camera

Available in Purple, Light Blue, Red/Burgundy, Green, and Dark Grey/Black

Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart.com after launch. Pricing and full specifications are expected to be revealed at the official event.