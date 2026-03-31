Ai+ has announced the launch of its new Nova 2 series in India, including the Ai+ Nova 2 5G and the Nova 2 Ultra 5G, scheduled to debut on April 9. The announcement comes shortly after Ai+ was named the official smartphone partner for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
The standard Nova 2 5G is positioned as a secure and reliable everyday smartphone with the tagline “Safe. Secure. Yours.”
Key features
- Android 16 out of the box
- 50 MP dual rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- 5G connectivity
Available in Purple, Pink, Green, Light Blue, and Black
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
The Nova 2 Ultra 5G is aimed at gamers and power users, marketed with the tagline “Your Game, Your Rules.”
Key features
- Customisable gaming buttons on the side (shoulder triggers for gaming)
- Circular LED ring on the back for customisable smart alerts
- 50 MP main camera + 13 MP ultra-wide camera
- Available in Purple, Light Blue, Red/Burgundy, Green, and Dark Grey/Black
Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart.com after launch. Pricing and full specifications are expected to be revealed at the official event.