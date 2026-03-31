boAt has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This marks the eighth consecutive year that boAt will serve as the team’s official audio partner.

The announcement was first shared via boAt’s social media channels and will also be promoted jointly with RCB. The renewed collaboration will run under the theme “Champions Choose Champions,” reflecting both:

RCB’s status as defending IPL champions

boAt’s positioning in the audio and lifestyle segment

The partnership will focus on engaging fans through a mix of digital and on-ground activities throughout the IPL season.

Key initiatives include:

Digital content: Co-branded campaigns and exclusive social media content featuring RCB players

Co-branded campaigns and exclusive social media content featuring RCB players On-ground activations: Events and promotional activities at match venues

Events and promotional activities at match venues Giveaways: Opportunities to win match tickets and official merchandise

Opportunities to win match tickets and official merchandise Fan experiences: Meet-and-greet sessions with RCB players

The continued association highlights a shared strategy between boAt and RCB to:

Strengthen brand visibility during IPL

Connect with younger audiences

Combine the appeal of cricket and music culture

Commenting on the 8th renewal of this collaboration with RCB this season, a boAt spokesperson said, “Our eight-year association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru reflects a long-standing belief in their championship potential. At boAt, we back those who push boundaries, and RCB returning as defending champions this season is a testament to that belief. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum and bringing fans closer to the game as RCB’s Official Audio Partner this year.”