LAVA International has confirmed that the LAVA Bold N2 Pro 4G will launch in India on March 31, at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone have been revealed via an official microsite.

The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and will be available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Gray with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The smartphone will be powered by a UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage (other variants not yet confirmed). The device will run Android 15 with a clean experience, without bloatware or ads.

For cameras, the device will be equipped with a 50 MP rear camera, while other camera details are not yet revealed. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with charging via USB Type-C.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com after launch. Pricing details are expected to be announced during the official launch event.