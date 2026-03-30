vivo has officially revealed key specifications of the upcoming vivo X300s, ahead of its launch in China alongside the vivo X300 Ultra. The smartphone is set to feature flagship-level hardware, including a 200 MP camera system and a massive 7,100 mAh battery.

The vivo X300s will pack a 7,100 mAh “Blue Ocean” battery, one of the largest in its segment. The smartphone will come with 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging support. The X300s will sport a 6.78-inch flat display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and Zeiss Master Color calibration. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, paired with Vivo’s V3+ Blueprint imaging chip, and “Ice Pulse” VC liquid cooling system for thermal management

The smartphone will come with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup:

200 MP main camera with OIS

50 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS

Additional camera features include Zeiss APO super telephoto lens support, Blueprint native color and palette system, Zoom flash technology, and “Lipstick 200” teleconverter kit. On the front, the device will include a 50MP selfie camera.

Other features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, symmetrical dual stereo speakers, a custom vibration motor for enhanced haptics, Universal Signal Amplification System 3.0 for improved connectivity, and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be available in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, and Silver.

The vivo X300s is set to launch in China alongside the vivo X300 Ultra. More details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be announced at the event.