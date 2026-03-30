YouTube has announced a major expansion of its Shopping affiliate program, lowering the entry requirement and allowing more creators to earn through product recommendations. The platform is now opening the program to a wider group of users within the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), enabling smaller creators to start monetizing earlier.

Under the updated policy, creators can join the affiliate program if they:

Are enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP)

Have at least 500 subscribers

Meet all standard YouTube monetization guidelines

This marks a significant drop from earlier requirements, making the feature accessible to smaller and growing creators.

How YouTube Affiliate Program Works

The affiliate program allows creators to tag products from brands directly in their content and earn commissions on purchases.

The feature works across:

Standard video uploads (VOD)

YouTube Shorts

Live streams

Viewers can browse and purchase tagged products seamlessly while watching content, whether on mobile devices or smart TVs.

Focus on Creator Monetization

YouTube says the move is aimed at helping creators:

Diversify revenue streams beyond ads

Start earning earlier in their growth journey

Build stronger engagement with their audience

The platform also highlights that creators can act as trusted guides, recommending products and creating curated shopping experiences for their communities.

By lowering the entry barrier to 500 subscribers, YouTube is positioning its platform to compete more aggressively in the creator commerce space, where monetization through affiliate links and product recommendations is growing rapidly.