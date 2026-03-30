XElectron has launched its latest battery-powered smart portable Android projector – the XElectron PocketBeam in India at ₹9,990. The projector offers a 150-inch projection with 6,000 Lumens, a compact design with built-in smart features, and is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery.

The XElectron PocketBeam portable smart projector is designed for portability, weighing just 0.6 kg, and includes an in-built speaker along with support for streaming apps and wireless connectivity. The PocketBeam projector features a native HD 720p resolution with 1080p decoding support, up to 6,000 Lumens brightness, and a projection size up to 150 inches with an LED light source lifespan of up to 40,000 hours.

The projector also includes Auto Keystone Correction for automatic image alignment and Remote Focus for adjusting clarity via the remote. The device runs on an Android 13-based operating system, allowing access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The projector supports multiple connectivity options: dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Miracast, and AirPlay for screen mirroring, and physical ports for connecting laptops, gaming consoles, and other devices. It is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery, offering over 2 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron, said, “With the PocketBeam Projector, we are looking at how users today want to experience content beyond traditional setups. Whether it’s streaming a live cricket match with friends, carrying your screen along on a trip, or setting up a quick movie night during family gatherings, portability plays a key role. PocketBeam is designed to fit into these everyday moments, offering a simple, flexible viewing experience without the constraints of space or power.”

The XElectron PocketBeam portable smart projector is priced at ₹9,990 and is available on the company’s official website and Amazon.in. The device comes with a 1-year warranty.

XElectron PocketBeam Price In India & Availability