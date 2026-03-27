TECNO Mobile India has launched the TECNO Spark 50 5G, targeting the competitive mid-range segment with a focus on battery life, durability, and connectivity features. Key highlights include a large 6,500 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 45W fast charging, 120 Hz display, durable design with MIL-STD-810H certification for drop resistance (up to 1.5m), and IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance, UPS 3.0 technology for improved signal strength and faster digital payments, and more.

One of the key highlights of the device is its 6,500 mAh battery, which TECNO claims can easily deliver all-day usage. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core SoC with up to 18 GB extended RAM (up to 6 GB RAM + virtual RAM expansion), up to 128 GB Storage, and supports 45W fast charging.

The TECNO Spark 50 5G sports a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and comes in Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Ink Black, and Champagne Gold colors. Cameras include a 50 MP rear camera with LED flash, and 8 MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone has a built-in noise cancellation feature for clearer voice calls.

The Spark 50 5G focuses heavily on ruggedness with MIL-STD-810H certification for drop resistance (up to 1.5m), IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance, and advanced connectivity features. TECNO has added several unique connectivity tools, including UPS 3.0 technology for improved signal strength and faster digital payments, 4 x 4 MIMO support for up to 82% faster download speeds, and the No Network Communication feature, enabling communication with compatible devices up to 1.5km without cellular or Wi-Fi.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “In a market as fast-moving as India, people aren’t just looking for a list of specs; they’re looking for a partner that can actually keep up with their day. With the TECNO SPARK 50 5G, we’ve moved beyond jargon to focus on what truly matters in the real world – dependability, endurance and performance that keeps up through long, demanding days and unpredictable conditions.”

The price for TECNO Spark 50 5G starts at ₹16,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹18,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 3rd April 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in and offline retail stores.

TECNO Spark 50 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers