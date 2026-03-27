OnePlus has announced a major expansion of its after-sales service infrastructure in India, along with a renewed focus on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy. The changes are set to take effect from April 2026.
As part of the initiative, OnePlus will expand its service network by 50%, integrating the service infrastructure of OPPO India.
- Service centers will increase from 400 to over 600
- Coverage will expand to 500 cities across India
- Focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets for better accessibility
The company says this move will help reduce travel distance and wait times for customers while maintaining:
- Genuine spare parts
- Certified technicians
- Standard response timelines
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) Strategy
OnePlus is also refocusing on its D2C sales approach, which was a key part of its early success in India.
The company says this strategy will help:
- Strengthen engagement with tech-savvy and digital-first users
- Enable competitive pricing
- Drive product innovation tailored for the Indian market
OnePlus clarified that all existing services will continue without disruption:
- Warranties and after-sales support remain unchanged
- Software updates will continue as usual
- Product development and community programs will remain active
The company also confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India on 7th April 2026, which is expected to deliver flagship-level performance and speed.