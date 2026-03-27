OnePlus has announced a major expansion of its after-sales service infrastructure in India, along with a renewed focus on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy. The changes are set to take effect from April 2026.

As part of the initiative, OnePlus will expand its service network by 50%, integrating the service infrastructure of OPPO India.

Service centers will increase from 400 to over 600

Coverage will expand to 500 cities across India

Focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets for better accessibility

The company says this move will help reduce travel distance and wait times for customers while maintaining:

Genuine spare parts

Certified technicians

Standard response timelines

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) Strategy

OnePlus is also refocusing on its D2C sales approach, which was a key part of its early success in India.

The company says this strategy will help:

Strengthen engagement with tech-savvy and digital-first users

Enable competitive pricing

Drive product innovation tailored for the Indian market

OnePlus clarified that all existing services will continue without disruption:

Warranties and after-sales support remain unchanged

Software updates will continue as usual

Product development and community programs will remain active

The company also confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India on 7th April 2026, which is expected to deliver flagship-level performance and speed.