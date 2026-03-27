Meta has announced a new set of updates for WhatsApp, introducing features focused on chat management, device switching, and AI-powered usability improvements. The rollout includes storage cleanup tools, iPhone-to-Android chat transfer, dual account support on iOS, and new AI features.

Storage Management & Media Cleanup

WhatsApp now allows users to manage storage directly within chats.

Users can access Manage Storage inside a chat to view large files

Media can be deleted selectively without removing entire conversations

Helps free up space while keeping chat history intact

WhatsApp iPhone to Android Chat Transfer

WhatsApp has introduced secure cross-platform chat transfer with end-to-end encryption.

What can be transferred

Account info, chats (individual & group), communities

Channels updates, chat & call history

Media and settings

What cannot be transferred

Display name and status updates

Channel media

Peer-to-peer payment messages

Key requirements

Android 10 or above

Same phone number on both devices

Latest WhatsApp version on both devices

Stable Wi-Fi connection

The transfer works via local Wi-Fi using QR code pairing, ensuring data is not uploaded to the cloud.

Dual account support on iOS

WhatsApp is now enabling two accounts on a single iPhone, allowing users to switch between accounts without needing multiple devices.

A profile indicator shows the active account

Seamless switching within the app

New AI-powered features

Sticker suggestions

Stickers are suggested automatically while typing emojis

Makes chats more expressive and faster

Meta AI photo editing

Users can edit photos directly in chat

Remove objects, change backgrounds, and apply styles

Availability may vary

AI Writing Help

Suggests replies based on conversation context

Supports different tones like: Professional, Friendly, Humorous

WhatsApp says message processing remains private

Availability

WhatsApp confirmed that these features are being rolled out gradually and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.