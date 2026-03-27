Meta has announced a new set of updates for WhatsApp, introducing features focused on chat management, device switching, and AI-powered usability improvements. The rollout includes storage cleanup tools, iPhone-to-Android chat transfer, dual account support on iOS, and new AI features.
Storage Management & Media Cleanup
WhatsApp now allows users to manage storage directly within chats.
- Users can access Manage Storage inside a chat to view large files
- Media can be deleted selectively without removing entire conversations
- Helps free up space while keeping chat history intact
WhatsApp iPhone to Android Chat Transfer
WhatsApp has introduced secure cross-platform chat transfer with end-to-end encryption.
What can be transferred
- Account info, chats (individual & group), communities
- Channels updates, chat & call history
- Media and settings
What cannot be transferred
- Display name and status updates
- Channel media
- Peer-to-peer payment messages
Key requirements
- Android 10 or above
- Same phone number on both devices
- Latest WhatsApp version on both devices
- Stable Wi-Fi connection
The transfer works via local Wi-Fi using QR code pairing, ensuring data is not uploaded to the cloud.
Dual account support on iOS
WhatsApp is now enabling two accounts on a single iPhone, allowing users to switch between accounts without needing multiple devices.
- A profile indicator shows the active account
- Seamless switching within the app
New AI-powered features
Sticker suggestions
- Stickers are suggested automatically while typing emojis
- Makes chats more expressive and faster
Meta AI photo editing
- Users can edit photos directly in chat
- Remove objects, change backgrounds, and apply styles
- Availability may vary
AI Writing Help
- Suggests replies based on conversation context
- Supports different tones like: Professional, Friendly, Humorous
- WhatsApp says message processing remains private
Availability
WhatsApp confirmed that these features are being rolled out gradually and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.