Instagram has rolled out a new custom font in its editing app Instagram Edits, inspired by the visual style of the film Dhurandhar – The Revenge. The new font allows users and content creators to incorporate the film’s distinctive aesthetic into their posts, particularly while creating Reels themed around the movie.

Instagram has confirmed that the Dhurandhar-inspired font is a promotional addition and will be available only for a limited period. The feature is currently live for users on both Android and iOS devices.

How To Use Dhurandhar-Inspired Font on Instagram Edits

Users can access the new font within the app by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Instagram Edits app and start creating a new Reel

Open the Instagram Edits app and start creating a new Reel Step 2: Tap on the text tool in the editor

Tap on the text tool in the editor Step 3: Browse the font options and select the Dhurandhar-inspired font

This update is part of Instagram’s continued efforts to provide creative tools tailored for trends, movies, and social media content creation.