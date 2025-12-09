realme India has confirmed its next performance-focused smartphone duo – the narzo 90 and narzo 90x – will launch in India on 16th December at 12 PM. Positioned as the successors to the realme narzo 80 Series, the new lineup aims to empower students and young professionals with strong battery life, fast charging, and immersive displays. The key highlights include a large 7,000 mAh battery with 60W fast charging, 4,000 nits brightness display, IP69 rated design, and more.

The realme narzo 90 is designed to offer day-long performance with its massive 7,000 mAh Titan Battery along with 60W Fast Charge, delivering impressive endurance: 23.2 hours of video playback, 92.5 hours of music, 10 hours of gaming, and 26.9 hours of voice calls.

A quick 6-minute charge adds up to 3.1 hours of talk time or 2.1 hours of gaming. Battery health is optimized for longevity with a 6-year durability guarantee and 1,200+ charge cycles, backed by bypass charging and reverse charging support.

The display will be a highlight with a segment-leading 4,000 nits peak brightness. For cameras, realme claims the narzo 90 will offer India’s only dual 50 MP camera setup in its class. Despite its big battery, the phone promises a stylish profile with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance and a Victory Power Design.

The realme narzo 90x, on the other hand, focuses on a smoother and more immersive visual experience. It shares the 7,000 mAh Titan Battery and 60W charging, but is fine-tuned for entertainment and gaming: 19 hours of video, 23.6 hours gaming, 104.2 hours of voice calls, and 89.7 hours of music playback.

A 6-minute top-up enables 5.5 hours of calling or 2.1 hours of online gaming. The display supports a 144 Hz refresh rate with 1,200 nits brightness, while audio gets a boost via 400% Ultra Volume speakers. For imaging, the narzo 90x includes a 50 MP Sony AI camera, and the design is said to be sleek, youthful, and ultra-slim – promoting it as an Unstoppable Power Hub.

Both smartphones will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details, including pricing and storage variants, are expected at the launch event on 16th December 2025. Stay tuned.