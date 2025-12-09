LAVA has expanded its Play lineup in India with the launch of the Lava Play Max, a new 5G smartphone that follows the Play Ultra. The device focuses on delivering smooth performance, thermal efficiency, and a clean software experience in the affordable 5G segment. Starting at ₹12,999, key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Vapour Chamber Cooling (VC Cooling), 120 Hz Full HD+ display, 50 MP camera with 4K recording, and more.

The Lava Play Max sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with IP54-rated dust and splash protection – wrapped in a glass-like back design. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC with the segment-first Vapor Chamber Cooling to help maintain temperatures during long gaming or intensive tasks.

The phone comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8 GB Virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD). The smartphone also equips a 50 MP main rear camera with EIS and supports 4K at 30 fps video recording, while the front features an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Play Max runs Android 15 with zero bloatware, maintaining a clean and smooth UI experience. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head of Product, Lava International Limited, said, “Play Max brings the VC Chamber Cooling technology in the segment to maximise the gaming experience with best- in-segment features. Performance is stabilized by VC Chamber Cooling technology which ensures faster heat dissipation and high-level performance even for long hours of game play. It is designed for today’s youth- enabling smooth multi-tasking with better efficiency and enhanced long-day experiences. Play Max combines power, thermal stability and clean software to make everyday usage genuinely effortless in a stylish, proudly Indian device.”

Lava Play Max is priced at ₹12,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB + 128 GB Storage model. The phone will be available across Lava retail stores starting this December and will include the brand’s Free Service @ Home support across India.

