Ai+, the new consumer-tech brand led by Madhav Sheth, is expanding beyond smartphones and wearables into the tablet category. The company has officially announced its first tablet lineup – the Ai+ Laptab, set to launch in Q1 2026. This year, Ai+ entered the Indian smartphone market with its first lineup of smartphones – Ai+ Nova 5G and Ai+ Pulse.

The Ai+ Laptab will be available in three screen sizes: 11-inch, 12-inch, and 13-inch, targeting a wide range of users from casual entertainment viewers to productivity-focused creators. All models will support keyboard and stylus accessories, positioning them as hybrid productivity devices in the growing “Laptab” segment.

The Laptab series will run NxtQ OS, Ai+’s own operating system designed around:

Privacy-first experience

No bloatware or hidden system-level trackers

Better control over user data

PC Mode for enhanced multitasking and desktop-style usage

The OS will reportedly be optimized for continuity across the Ai+ ecosystem, ensuring smooth device-to-device interactions.

With smartphones already launched earlier this year and TWS + wearables in the pipeline, the Ai+ Laptab strengthens the brand’s push toward a connected device ecosystem for India. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+, said that the Laptab lineup represents the brand’s vision of building a unified digital experience with a strong focus on productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Commenting on the announcement, Madhav Sheth stated, “We are excited to introduce the Ai+ Laptab as part of our vision to provide users with an integrated digital experience across all our devices.”

The Ai+ Laptab devices will be sold on exclusively on Flipkart.com and Ai+ authorized retail partners across India. More details including specs, pricing and design reveals are expected in the coming months.