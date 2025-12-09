POCO India has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone – POCO C85 5G at ₹11,999, positioned as an affordable performance device with a large display, efficient chipset, and long battery life. Key highlights include a large 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 120 Hz display, HyperOS 2, and more.

The POCO C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 810 nits brightness (HBM), DC dimming, TÜV Rheinland low blue light, and Flicker Free certifications for better eye comfort. It offers IP64 dust and splash protection and comes in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black color options.

The device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM support – total 16 GB RAM) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and is promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

POCO has packed a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, capable of charging the phone up to 50% in 28 minutes. It even supports 10W reverse wired charging, turning the device into a power source for accessories or other phones.

The smartphone sports a 50 MP main camera on the back paired with a secondary sensor. On the front, an 8 MP selfie shooter sits inside a waterdrop notch. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity. Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Singh, GTM Head, POCO India said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the new POCO C85 5G, a device that embodies power, performance, and innovation, pushing boundaries in the budget smartphone segment. Delivering the segment’s best battery experience with 6000mAh battery, 33W Fast Charging and 10W Wired Reverse Charging feature along with segment’s largest 6.9-inch display – all at an unbeatable price. The POCO C85 5G is designed to keep up with your busiest days, longest binge sessions, and most demanding apps without compromise, every feature is crafted to give users the freedom and confidence to Flaunt Your Power.”

Ken Sekhar, Marketing Head, POCO India, added, “At POCO, our mission has always been to deliver power that lasts – not just in our devices, but in the experiences we enable. With the POCO C85 5G, we’ve combined enduring performance with a modern design and a premium dual-tone finish that users will be proud to flaunt. Whether it’s gaming, binge-watching, or multitasking, the C85 offers an uncompromised smartphone experience that keeps users connected, productive, and confidently in control – every single day”

The price for the POCO C85 5G starts from ₹11,999 for its base-model 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹12,999 for its mid-variant 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹14,499 for its top-model 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available from 16th December 2025 on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 flat discount via HDFC/ICICI/SBI cards or exchange, and a 3-month no-cost EMI option.

