OnePlus India has confirmed key specifications for the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go. The tablet will be unveiled during a livestream launch event on 17th December, with open sales beginning 18th December across major online and offline channels. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for students and young professionals, and focuses on balancing work, study, and entertainment, bringing several upgrades over its predecessor.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC along with TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Certification, ensuring smooth operation for up to four years of usage. OnePlus has packed in a 10,050 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging and reverse charging. Claimed battery endurance includes up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 53 hours of music playback, and up to 60 days of standby time.

The tablet sports a 12.1-inch display (284 PPI) with 900 nits peak HBM brightness, 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 7:5 aspect ratio, 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support, and is certified with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 to protect the eyes during extended use.

Accompanying the tablet is the newly introduced OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo – the first stylus for the Pad Go lineup. It is designed for productivity and creativity, featuring 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a quick 10-minute charging 10 equals half a day of writing. The tablet also leverages Open Canvas multitasking, enabling fluid split-screen layouts and free-form windows for improved workflow.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R on 17th December and will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus India Store, and offline retail partners. Pricing and additional configuration details will be revealed during the event.

