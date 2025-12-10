Instagram has rolled out a major update that finally allows users to reshare any public Story, even if they weren’t tagged in it – marking one of the biggest changes to Story sharing since the feature debuted in 2016. This new update brings Instagram closer to the sharing mechanics seen on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), giving users a seamless way to amplify content across the app.

The platform previously enabled users to repost Stories only if the original creator had tagged them. This often forced people to rely on screenshots or screen recordings to share interesting content, resulting in lower quality and no direct attribution to the original creator.

How the New Story Re-Sharing Feature Works

Instagram’s revamped sharing experience focuses on simplicity and discoverability:

Public Accounts Only:

Only Stories posted by public profiles are eligible for re-sharing. Stories from private accounts remain protected and cannot be reposted by others.

New “Add to Story” Button:

When viewing a public Story, users will now see an Add to Story option, alongside DM and external-sharing buttons. Tapping it posts the Story directly on their own profile.

Built-In Attribution:

The reposted Story will clearly display the original creator’s username, allowing viewers to tap through to their profile – similar to Instagram’s post resharing and TikTok’s “Repost” feature.

Despite broadening sharing capabilities, Instagram ensures that creators retain control over their content:

Users with public profiles can choose to disable Story resharing.

This toggle appears under Settings → Privacy, where they can switch off “Allow Sharing to Story.”

If disabled, viewers will still see the Story but won’t be able to add it to their own.

This optional setting gives creators the flexibility to limit distribution while maintaining account discoverability.

The new public Story resharing feature is now rolling out globally on both iOS and Android. Users who don’t see it yet should expect it to appear with the latest Instagram update in the coming days.