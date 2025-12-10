Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Augentix, a company known for its low-power image signal processors (ISPs) and multimedia SoCs. The deal, executed through Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is aimed at expanding the hardware backbone of the Qualcomm Insight™ platform, particularly in smart surveillance and edge AI applications across enterprise, industrial, and public infrastructure sectors.

With this acquisition, Qualcomm gains access to Augentix’s range of advanced ISP and multimedia solutions, enabling a scalable portfolio of smart cameras, from low-cost, power-efficient designs to high-performance analytics-driven devices.

This unified approach ensures that system integrators and solution providers can maintain consistent software stacks, development workflows, and analytics capabilities while optimizing deployment costs.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) emphasized the need for secure, scalable, and trusted IP camera technologies as India accelerates digital transformation across cities, enterprises, and public spaces.

By integrating Augentix solutions into the Qualcomm Insight platform, Indian OEMs and ODMs will gain access to cost-effective, high-performance camera technologies suited for both domestic use and global markets.

Qualcomm says the expanded ecosystem will support everything from low-power sensing cameras for low-risk environments to advanced smart cameras for high-security zones. All of this comes without compromising on analytics performance, edge AI capabilities, or unified device management.

Speaking on the acquisition, Savi Soin, Sr. Vice President & President, Qualcomm India, said, “As India advances toward its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, intelligent infrastructure will need to operate securely, autonomously and at scale. Edge AI and advanced video surveillance are becoming vital enablers of operational efficiency, safety and resilience. Integrating Augentix into the Qualcomm ecosystem strengthens our ability to support India’s digital public infrastructure with real-time intelligence, lower power consumption and enhanced privacy. We are excited to welcome the Augentix team as we accelerate the next phase of AI-enabled security innovation.”

In response to the acquisition, Hung-Chi Fan, CEO, Augentix, said, “We are proud of the innovation legacy we’ve built and are excited to join Qualcomm Technologies to shape the next chapter of intelligent video solutions. Our teams share a long-term commitment to designing secure, scalable solutions for real-world surveillance challenges. Collaborating enables us to accelerate product development, expand our footprint in India, and support customers with a broader advanced camera portfolio built for AI-driven insight and impactful deployment at scale.”

Founded in 2014, Augentix focuses on high-resolution, low-power video processing SoCs, used widely in enterprise surveillance, intelligent embedded systems, and consumer video products. Under Qualcomm Technologies, Augentix hardware will form a key part of the Qualcomm Insight platform as the company scales edge AI and smart surveillance deployments globally.