How to easily create a contact group on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone has a feature that allows users to make a contact group in which multiple contacts are added so that a message or text can be quickly sent to multiple people at once.

To create a contact group for sending emails, you will need to do it using a Mac device, but you can create a contact group for sending text messages using the Apple iPhone.

With the Messages app, you can create a new contact group by adding multiple contacts, name the group, add a photo for the group, and even pin it at the top for easy access. The feature only works if all the contacts that you are adding to the group are users of Apple’s Messages app.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to easily create a contact group on your Apple iPhone using the Messages application.

How to create a contact group on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Messages application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the icon at the top-right corner to start composing a new message.

Step 3: In the “To:” field, add all the contacts that you want in the contact group.

Step 4: Compose the message as usual and send it.

Step 5: After that, open the message and tap on the top, which shows a bubble of contacts, and then tap the “Info” icon.

Step 6: Tap on the “Change Name and Photo” and start entering the new name for the contact group.

Step 7: Tap on the “Done” button when you have completed the process of entering a new name.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, you successfully created a new contact group with the selected contacts in the message as group members. Make sure that all the people that you select are iMessage users because even if one of the contacts isn’t on iMessage, then the option to change the group name won’t show up on the device.