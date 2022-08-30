Logitech India recently unveiled its latest MX Mechanical keyboard in India, but there’s another portable wireless mechanical keyboard from the brand that focuses rather on looks and style. Alongside the Logitech POP Mouse, the company has a wireless keyboard in the series with customizable emoji buttons, the Logitech POP Keys is a keyboard that social media users will love. Features of the keyboard include a funky and compact design aesthetic, fluid mechanical keys, customizable emoji buttons, and multi-device functionality. Here’s all about the wireless keyboard in our Logitech POP Keys review.

Design, Build, & Ergonomics

The Logitech POP Keys keyboard, like its POP Mouse, has colorful design aesthetics with round keys popped out from the base due to its mechanical design. The design shares the colorway of the POP Mouse, it’s compact but bulky weighing 779 grams (with batteries), but you can still carry it in your laptop bag due to its portability.

The POP Keys is more of a style keyboard rather than a regular classic design, it looks appealing just at the first glimpse. The keyboard gives a unique personality to your deskspace and when paired with the POP Mouse, together depicts a perfect combo. The POP Keys comes in three exciting color options – ‘Daydream’ which has a Mint, lilac, and sunshine yellow combined in a candy aesthetic with a dash of fresh mojito; ‘Blast’ which has a bold combination of black, grey, and arcade game yellow; and ‘Heartbreaker’ having neon corals and crushed raspberry color design.

On the design front, the POP Keys keyboard has matte-finish keys, the body is made from high-quality recycled plastic for a solid build and durability. The keycaps are theme-colored, they are well designed with enough space in between to easily fit your larger fingers. Among the primary highlights of the keyboard is its mechanical design which delivers seamless typing feedback. Due to its mechanical design, you will be able to type faster, the keys are precise and stable, and offer deep key travel.

As you can see, the keyboard is not full-sized, hence you won’t find Numpad on it, the standard-sized keyboard offers full desktop-like keys. There’s no backlit illumination which might be a concern for some users. The keyboard has no built-in battery, you have to place two AAA-sized batteries in order to power the device. This is good, in my opinion, you are free from the wired charging fuss.

The keys are removable, you can easily remove them by pulling them off which aids in better cleaning of the keyboard. You get extra four replaceable emoji keys in case you want to type the choice of popular emojis from the keyboard. You can see the LEDs on the F1, F2, and F3 keys which are used to switch to other paired devices while the Golden Esc key is used as the Fn key. The right side has a power switch to turn on the keyboard while the back side has the cell compartment to place the AA batteries.

As per Logitech, the POP Keys is made with post-consumer recycled plastic 29% for Heartbreaker, Daydream and Mist, 27% for Cosmos, and 46% for Blast reducing carbon emissions which is good for the environment.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The Logitech POP Keys keyboard offers a number of features, the first is the mechanical design which gives you a smooth typing experience; customizable emoji buttons, and replaceable keys which you can use to type the emoji directly from the keyboard rather than searching from the emoji menu; multi-device connection for pairing with multiple devices and connect the keyboard with a quick switch; multi-OS compatibility for Windows/Mac/ChromeOS connectivity; and Logi Options+ software for customizations.

The mechanical keys are smooth, they give you the freedom to type more, the typing feedback is just amazing and too smooth, you can effortlessly type in and be more productive with your workflow. You will be able to type much quicker, the keys are precise, have enough resistance, and are stable. The keyboard offers deep key travel which assists your typing. Our experience with the keyboard was super smooth, you will want to type more and more once you get your hands on it.

No wonder you are in which emotion, happy, angry, or in love, the POP Keys comes with eight swappable emoji keys which you can easily mix and match to suit your mood. You can assign these to any existing emoji you like using Logi Options+ software or tap the emoji menu key to choose from the full range of emojis as you chat with friends. It comes with 12 new FN keys that give you handy shortcuts letting you snip screen, trigger Voice-to-Text, and Mute your mic in a long meeting, and much more at the tap of a key.

The keyboard is compatible with all major operating systems – Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, iPadOS, iOS, and Android. The keyboard is plug-and-play and doesn’t require any software to be installed for its basic use, you can either use the Bluetooth pairing or plug the USB receiver. It comes with one great feature, you can easily pair and switch between three devices max with a tap of a button via Bluetooth pairing or the included Logi Bolt USB Receiver.

The keyboard is aided by Logitech’s Logi Options+ desktop software which is needed to be installed separately on your PC to access the keyboard features. You can access the keyboard features in the Logi Options+ software, you can assign the keys’ functions and shortcuts, assign applications or tasks to the buttons, customize the emojis button, switch to the paired devices, and use the Logi Flow feature. The Logi Options+ is available for Windows and macOS.

The POP Keys can be connected via Bluetooth to your PC or tablet, it can connect with up to 3 devices and it easily switches between them at the press of a button. You can also enable Flow via Logi Options+ software to seamlessly transfer text, images, and files between devices with a simple copy and paste. It’s pretty much handy if you are working with multiple devices at a time.

Battery Life

The Logitech POP Keyboard is powered by dual AAA batteries and connects via Bluetooth as well as a USB Receiver. This means that the keyboard has no built-in battery, you have to place two AAA-sized batteries in order to power the device. This is good, in my opinion, you are free from the wired charging fuss, you don’t need to charge it, just pop two AAA-sized cells.

As per Logitech India, the POP Keys can last up to 3 years or 36 months depending on your keyboard usage and usage patterns, the keys can endure up to 50 million strokes which is a lot, there’s still plenty of time to replace the batteries. It has auto-sleep power-saving technology which enables the battery to last longer, the battery can be easily accessible from the backside.

Verdict – Logitech POP Keys

The Logitech POP Keys isn’t just compact, it’s easy to use, offers a great typing experience, and comes with cool features like customizable emoji keys and multi-device connectivity. The wireless keyboard is aimed at users who derive style, it gives a unique colorful look to your desk space. It’s also good for those who want a seamless typing experience and typing comfort, this is due to its mechanical design. The keyboard can be connected via Bluetooth as well as a USB wireless receiver and is powered by two AAA batteries that give enough power to last up to a whopping 3 years. The keyboard is compact, has mechanical keys, comes with customizable emoji buttons, and offers multi-device functionality, it gives you the freedom to connect up to three devices and switch between them, but we would miss the backlit illumination keys on the keyboard. If you are looking for a portable mechanical keyboard with a lovely design, and want dedicated emojis buttons for your social media, the POP Keys is a good choice, the price for the Logitech POP Keys wireless keyboard starts at ₹9,995.