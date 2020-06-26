How to create a quick single-question poll in Microsoft Teams

If you are using Microsoft Teams for team communication, you may have come across a situation where you wanted to get the opinion of others in a simple way. Well, you can create a poll for this purpose.

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can create a new poll in Microsoft Teams without the need for any third-party tools. We will use Forms to create a single-question form that is in-built in Teams.

How to create a poll in Microsoft Teams

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams and then click on the three dots under a new chat message or reply.

Step 2: In the window that pops up, click on the “Forms” option.

Step 3: You will now get a new window to ask a single question. Now enter your question along with two choices of answers. To add more answers, click on the “Add Option” button to include more answers to choose from. When done, click Next.

Step 4: Once you click on the “Next” button, you will be shown a preview of what this poll looks like. If you want to make changes, click on “Edit” or if it is good to go, click on the “Send” button.

Step 5: As soon as you hit the “Send” button, the poll will appear in the chat. Now everyone in the team/channel will be able to vote and the collected responses will be displayed underneath the poll.

Do note that the user can change their vote as many times as they like and only the final choice is recorded.

If you are the one who created the poll, you can also go to the Forms application in Office 365 and see the responses. While the poll is visible to everyone, the responses in the Forms app is also visible to the poll creator.

We’ve written a lot of guides related to Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, Chromebooks, among others. So, make sure to check out our Guides section for more of such helpful guides and tips.