OnePlus Nord to reportedly feature dual front cameras

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone lineup next month, starting with the OnePlus Nord, which was previously rumored to have been named OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

Now, the latest report hints that the phone will be featuring a dual camera setup on the front side. It adds that the punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner will be hosing a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor.

If this turns out to be true, then the OnePlus Nord will be the first smartphone from the company to come with a dual-camera smartphone. So far, the company has not launched any smartphone with more than one camera sensor on the front.

Earlier, it was also reported that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. Prior to that, the phone was said to feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel telephoto, f/1.7, f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively.

The device was recently spotted on Geekbench which revealed that it will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

As for the memory, the phone is expected to come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM. We expect the company to share more details about the smartphone as the phone launch nears. So far, the company has been hyping up this upcoming smartphone series which is expected to go official in India next month.

