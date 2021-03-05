How to create QR Code of websites using Google Chrome on your PC or Mac
The QR Code has made our experience far better, your smartphone can easily scan a QR (Quick Response) Code and give you the information you need. But if you are looking for how to create a QR Code of websites or links so that you can share a page with others, it’s possible, and that too with the help of the Google Chrome browser. Take a look at how you can do it.
How to create QR Code using Google Chrome
- Step 1: Launch the Google Chrome browser on your desktop PC and go to the website or page that you want to create a QR Code of.
- Step 2: On the Address Bar, you can see the link of the website, click on it to edit. Now select the QR code icon at the right on the address bar to generate the QR code of the page.
- Step 3: Click on Download to download the QR Code in PNG image format. Your QR Code is now ready to use, scan it to visit the page.
Want more? Here’s some good stuff for you – Windows and Mac tutorials and guides. For more updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.