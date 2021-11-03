Gesture controls have taken over the smartphone user experience which was earlier based on buttons. With the Android 12 operating system, the company has brought a feature to the Pixel 5 series phones that can trigger a user-defined action whenever the phone’s back panel is tapped.

The same feature has also been made available for the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The feature, which is called Quick Tap, comes in hand for quick actions. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable this feature and customize it as per your needs, on your Google Pixel smartphone.

How to customize back tap gestures on Google Pixel smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your new Google Pixel smartphone.

Step 2: After that, go to the “System” option and select “Gestures.”

Step 3: When you are on the Gestures settings page, click on the “Quick Tap” option.

Step 4: Once you are in there, toggle the switch ON for the “Use Quick Tap” option.

Step 5: Now, select the custom action of your choice from the list.

That’s it. Now whenever you tap on the phone’s back panel, the action that you selected in step 5 will be triggered. In the Quick Tap settings, there’s also an option to require stronger taps, which can be quite useful to stop accidental triggers.

Apple had introduced a feature called Back Tap on iOS 14 which lets the user activate certain functions just by tapping the back of your iPhone. Now a similar functionality has been made available for Android users as well.