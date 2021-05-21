How to delete entire site from Chrome’s browsing history

When you use the Google Chrome web browser, it keeps track of all the web pages that you visit, which can be accessed through the History feature on the browser. The company also allows you to delete the browsing history.

You can choose to delete individual entries or all the browsing history for a specified duration, such as days, week, months, or years, or everything. But what if you want to delete records of a specific website? Well, there’s a way to do that.

Google Chrome doesn’t show an option to select all the entries on the history page. While you can check entries one by one, and hit the delete button afterward, doing this for hundreds of entries is not really practicable. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do this pretty quickly.

How to delete an entire site from Google Chrome’s browsing history

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Step 2: In the address bar, enter the following:

chrome://history/

Step 3: Now, in the search box, type the name of the website you want to delete all the records.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom of the page to load all the items.

Step 5: Now, press CTRL + A keys on your keyboard to select all the items.

Step 6: After all the records are selected, click the “Delete” button from the top-right.

Once the process is completed, all the entries related to the website that you filtered will be removed from the Chrome browser. If you don’t want that particular website to be listed on the History page, you can browse the website in Incognito mode.