Detail of Various SMS based services on BSNL mobile.
Here are the list of all Keyword based SMS services under BSNL Mobile’s Value Added Services. These special SMS Keywords are used to obtain specific information from different content providers through BSNL Mobile including Prepaid and Postpaid. I Hope that all BSNL users will be happy to know about these keywords.
The details of each keyword with their Tariff and charges are explained below:-
1. 56700 BSNL Tunes
Monthly Subscription Rs (20+12).
Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBSCRIBE to 56700
Messages Recieved from 56700xx
2.12555 Radio Masti
Monthly Subscripion Rs 25, Re 1/min for song listening.
Provider = OnMobile
Unsubscription procedure dial 1255565 (Rs 5/min) then press 1 for unsubscription.
3.12630 Mobile Radio
Monthly Subscripion Rs 19, Re 1/min for song listening.
Provider = Cellebrum Technologies
Messages Recieved from 126300xx
Unsubscription procedure dial 12630033 then wait till the IVRS prompts for various options then press 0 ( for Help), 4 (unsubscription), 1 (unsubscription confirmation).
4. 55447 MiMobi TV (TV via GPRS)
Monthly Subscripion Rs 150 Rs 50 per channer also . Also various pay per day options
Provider = Apalya
Message received from 55447****
subscription procedure sms mytv to 55447
unsubscription procedure sms UNSUBMYTV to 55447
Unsubscription procedure – mail to support_bsnl@apalya.com
5.55666 services
Loveology
Monthly Subscripion Rs 30
Provider = (info Required)
Messages Recieved from 55666xxx (like 55666030)
Unsubscription –> send UNSUBLOVE to 55666
Subscription –> send SL to 55666
Shayari
Unsubscription –> send UNSUBSHYRI to 55666
Subscription –> send SHYRI to 55666
Thought of the Day
Unsubscription –> send UNSUBTHT to 55666
Subscription –> send THT to 55666
6.55500 News Alert
Monthly Subscripion (infor required)
Provider = (info Required)
Messages Recieved from 55500
Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBNEWS to 55500
7.51819 VAS services
There are two services from this company Astro and Dating
Monthly Subscripion Astro (info required), Dating – Rs 30
Provider = (info Required)
Messages Recieved from 51819xxx (like 51819030)
Subscription procedure SUBASTRO for astro SUBDAT for Dating.
Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBASTRO for astro and UNSUBDAT for Dating to 51819
SMS charge Rs 2.00
8. 58888 India times
There are different services from this company, check your keyword from table below (example SHER for Shayari)
Monthly Subscripion (info required)
Messages Recieved from 58888xxx
Subscription procedure send SUB keyword to 58888 (example SUB SHER for Shayari)
Unsubscription procedure send UNSUB SHER to 58888 (example UNSUB SHER for Shayari)
Keywords List Click here for updated list
|
Service
|
Keyword
|
Stocks
|
STOCKS
|
Astro
|
|
Youth
|
COOL
|
Bollywood Gossip
|
FILMY
|
Cricket
|
|
– One day match
|
DAY
|
– Test match
|
TEST
|
– Series
|
SERIES
|
Other Services
|
|
Love Guru
|
FIDA
|
Jokes
|
JOKE
|
Lifestyle packages
|
MAN
|
Lifestyle packages
|
WOMAN
|
SHAYARI
|
SHER
|
Bible
|
BIBLE
|
Gita
|
GITA
|
RamCharitmanas
|
RAM
|
Guru Granth Sahib Quotes
|
GURU
|
Mythological facts
|
MYTHO
9.53030 News and jokes
Messages Recieved from 53030xxx
Monthly Subscripion charges – Rs 20
Unsubscription procedure send UNSUB NJ20 to 53030
10.MYTV(Gprs based services)
(Also listed at S No 7) edited by Nazir
More info required
Monthly Subscripion charges – Rs 150
Unsubscription procedure send DEACTIVATE to 55447
|
58558
|
Service Name
|
Activation Keyword
|
Deactivation Keywords
|
Price
|
Art of Living
|
SUBAOL
|
UNSUBAOL
|
30
|
Mehfil-e-Timepass
|
SUBMEH
|
UNSUBMEH
|
30
|
Fascinating Facts
|
SUBDUK
|
UNSUBDUK
|
30
|
Personality Tips
|
SUBPTIPS
|
UNSUBPTIPS
|
30
|
Household Tips
|
SUBHTIPS
|
UNSUBHTIPS
|
15
|
Keeda Pack
|
SUBKEEDA
|
UNSUBKEEDA
|
15
|
English Jokes
|
SUBJOKE
|
UNSUBJOKE
|
15
|
Health Tips
|
SUBHEALTH
|
UNSUBHEALTH
|
15
|
Zahir-a-Mohabbat
|
SUBISHQ
|
UNSUBISHQ
|
30
|
Love Quotes
|
SUBLOVEQ
|
UNSUBLOVEQ
|
30
|
Beauty Tips
|
SUBBTIPS
|
UNSUBBTIPS
|
15
|
Dating Tips
|
SUBDATE
|
UNSUBDATE
|
15
