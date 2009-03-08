Detail of Various SMS based services on BSNL mobile.

Here are the list of all Keyword based SMS services under BSNL Mobile’s Value Added Services. These special SMS Keywords are used to obtain specific information from different content providers through BSNL Mobile including Prepaid and Postpaid. I Hope that all BSNL users will be happy to know about these keywords.





The details of each keyword with their Tariff and charges are explained below:-





1. 56700 BSNL Tunes

Monthly Subscription Rs (20+12).

Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBSCRIBE to 56700

Messages Recieved from 56700xx





2.12555 Radio Masti

Monthly Subscripion Rs 25, Re 1/min for song listening.

Provider = OnMobile

Unsubscription procedure dial 1255565 (Rs 5/min) then press 1 for unsubscription.





3.12630 Mobile Radio

Monthly Subscripion Rs 19, Re 1/min for song listening.

Provider = Cellebrum Technologies

Messages Recieved from 126300xx

Unsubscription procedure dial 12630033 then wait till the IVRS prompts for various options then press 0 ( for Help), 4 (unsubscription), 1 (unsubscription confirmation).





4. 55447 MiMobi TV (TV via GPRS)

Monthly Subscripion Rs 150 Rs 50 per channer also . Also various pay per day options

Provider = Apalya

Message received from 55447****

subscription procedure sms mytv to 55447

unsubscription procedure sms UNSUBMYTV to 55447

5.55666 services

Loveology

Monthly Subscripion Rs 30

Provider = (info Required)

Messages Recieved from 55666xxx (like 55666030)

Unsubscription –> send UNSUBLOVE to 55666

Subscription –> send SL to 55666





Shayari

Unsubscription –> send UNSUBSHYRI to 55666

Subscription –> send SHYRI to 55666





Thought of the Day

Unsubscription –> send UNSUBTHT to 55666

Subscription –> send THT to 55666





6.55500 News Alert

Monthly Subscripion (infor required)

Provider = (info Required)

Messages Recieved from 55500

Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBNEWS to 55500





7.51819 VAS services

There are two services from this company Astro and Dating

Monthly Subscripion Astro (info required), Dating – Rs 30

Provider = (info Required)

Messages Recieved from 51819xxx (like 51819030)

Subscription procedure SUBASTRO for astro SUBDAT for Dating.

Unsubscription procedure send UNSUBASTRO for astro and UNSUBDAT for Dating to 51819

SMS charge Rs 2.00





8. 58888 India times

There are different services from this company, check your keyword from table below (example SHER for Shayari)

Monthly Subscripion (info required)

Messages Recieved from 58888xxx

Subscription procedure send SUB keyword to 58888 (example SUB SHER for Shayari)

Unsubscription procedure send UNSUB SHER to 58888 (example UNSUB SHER for Shayari)

Service Keyword Stocks STOCKS Astro Youth COOL Bollywood Gossip FILMY Cricket – One day match DAY – Test match TEST – Series SERIES Other Services Love Guru FIDA Jokes JOKE Lifestyle packages MAN Lifestyle packages WOMAN SHAYARI SHER Bible BIBLE Gita GITA RamCharitmanas RAM Guru Granth Sahib Quotes GURU Mythological facts MYTHO





9.53030 News and jokes

Messages Recieved from 53030xxx

Monthly Subscripion charges – Rs 20

Unsubscription procedure send UNSUB NJ20 to 53030





10.MYTV(Gprs based services)

(Also listed at S No 7) edited by Nazir

More info required

Monthly Subscripion charges – Rs 150

Unsubscription procedure send DEACTIVATE to 55447





58558 Service Name Activation Keyword Deactivation Keywords Price Art of Living SUBAOL UNSUBAOL 30 Mehfil-e-Timepass SUBMEH UNSUBMEH 30 Fascinating Facts SUBDUK UNSUBDUK 30 Personality Tips SUBPTIPS UNSUBPTIPS 30 Household Tips SUBHTIPS UNSUBHTIPS 15 Keeda Pack SUBKEEDA UNSUBKEEDA 15 English Jokes SUBJOKE UNSUBJOKE 15 Health Tips SUBHEALTH UNSUBHEALTH 15 Zahir-a-Mohabbat SUBISHQ UNSUBISHQ 30 Love Quotes SUBLOVEQ UNSUBLOVEQ 30 Beauty Tips SUBBTIPS UNSUBBTIPS 15 Dating Tips SUBDATE UNSUBDATE 15