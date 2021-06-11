How to disable Browsermetric in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge browser, built using the Chromium engine, has been gaining popularity, and to keep it going the same way, the company has been introducing new features and improving performance.

One of the ways Microsoft learns about improvements to make is through the users’ browsing behavior. Browsermetrics is the anonymous usage data sent by the browser to Microsoft’s servers and the company uses it to fix crashes and bugs.

The files and data collected by browsermetrics are scheduled to be deleted from the system regularly. But it seems that the new update has some issues and the files and data aren’t removed automatically. This causes the temporary files to fill up which can lead to crash Edge.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can disable browsermetircs on your Windows 10 computer for Microsoft Edge.

Disabling Browsermetric in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open the Registry Editor on your computer. For this, open the Start menu and search for the term “Registry Editor.” Now from the search results, click on the app.

Step 2: In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following location:

HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwarePoliciesMicrosoftEdge

Step 3: In there, set these values –“MetricsReportingEnabled”=dword:00000000.

Now, you will need to restart your Microsoft Edge browser for the changes to take effect. Once the browser reloads, type “edge://policy” in the address bar and hit enter. You will notice that the ‘MetricsReportingEnabled’ shows a ‘false’ flag.