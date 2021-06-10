OnePlus TV U1S series launched in India; pricing starts at ₹39,999

Along with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, the company has also launched its new OnePlus TV U1S series which offers three models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, all of which come with 4K display.

The TV models come with a bezel-less design and offer a screen-to-body ratio of more than 95 percent, as well as 93 percent DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Delta E<2 ratings, and 10-bit color depth for superior color reproduction.

It also comes with HDR10, HLG, as well as HDR10+ certifications. There’s an advanced Gamma Engine with 50+ customized algorithms which adds to the experience by enabling real-time image quality optimization and delivering smoother, clearer visuals.

The lineup also includes Advanced Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), AI Picture Quality, and Color Space Mapping. These are the first OnePlus TV models that offer hands-free voice control using the Speak Now feature and seamlessly integrates with Google Assistant.

It also supports connecting OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds, and OnePlus Buds Z that can turn the TV on and off, scroll through content, control the TV volume, and other TV settings. There’s also a new Smart Sleep Control feature that can turn the TV off automatically when the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep.

The TV has OxygenPlay 2.0 that aggregates content from 16 services while OnePlus Connect allows users to use the smartphone as a remote. There’s also a TypeSync feature that transforms the smartphone into a smart remote by letting users type or speak directly into their phone to control the Smart TV.

Additionally, the company has also launched the OnePlus TV Camera that enables wide-angle video and photos with a 1080P camera. It is equipped with dual microphones and noise cancellation algorithms that reduce background noise. It also ensures users’ privacy is protected by pulling down the slider on the camera lens. The OnePlus TV Camera is priced at ₹2,499.

The OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model is priced at ₹39,999 while the 55-inch model costs ₹47,999. The top-end variant that has a 65-inch panel is priced at ₹62,999. All the models are now up for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the OnePlus Store.