OnePlus Nord CE 5G powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC and 12 GB RAM goes official in India

As promised, OnePlus has today launched its latest Nord-series smartphone in India — OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The device is touted to be the slimmest since the launch of the OnePlus 6T in October 2018.

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and packs up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

It features a 64MP rear camera with 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone runs Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in Blue Void with a matte finish, Charcoal Ink with a glossy finish, and Silver Ray which reflects light for a gradient effect. The 6 GB RAM model costs ₹22,999, the 8 GB RAM model costs ₹24,999 while the 12 GB RAM model is priced at ₹27,999. The phones will go on sale in India from 16th June.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Rear Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture, 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps

Pricing and Availability in India