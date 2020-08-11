How to disable Extensions Toolbar Menu in Chrome

In Chrome 76, Google introduced the Extensions Toolbar menu, a new feature that hides the installed Chrome extensions into a single icon, which can be clicked to reveal all the extensions. This is a way to ensure that the extension icons don’t take away the toolbar space and offer a clutter-free experience.

If you are not a fan of this feature and want the extensions to show up in the toolbar for quick and easy access, then you can pin a particular extension to show up in the toolbar. While you can do this for all the installed extensions, a better way for this is to disable the feature if you are not going to use it.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process of how you can disable the Extensions Toolbar feature in the Chrome browser.

How to disable Chrome Extensions Toolbar

Step 1: First of all, open the Chrome browser on your computer.

Step 2: In the address bar field, enter the following:

chrome://flags/#extensions-toolbar-menu

Alternatively, you can also just enter “chrome://flags” and then search for “Extensions Toolbar Menu” to find settings for that particular feature.

Step 3: Now, on the right side of the Extensions Toolbar Menu, click on the drop-down options, and from the list, select “Disabled”.

Step 4: As soon as you change the settings, you will be asked to restart the Chrome browser. Make sure you save all your work in the browser, if needed, before clicking the “Relaunch” button on the browser.

Once Chrome is relaunched, you will notice that the Extensions Toolbar Menu is now gone and you can see the old way of using Chrome with all the active extension icons located in the toolbar.

Do note that Chrome currently supports enabling or disabling this extensions toolbar menu feature but the company may remove support for this in the future update. But, you can keep using it till it’s available.

You can also check out our other guides to make your experience even better by customizing your system as per the requirements. We have also covered quite a few other guides related to macOS, Windows, and Chromebook as well.