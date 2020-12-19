How to disable Automatic Head Detection on AirPods Max

Apple recently launched its new AirPods Max over-ear headphones that comes with several good features. One of them is Automatic Head Detection, which routes audio from a connected device to AirPods Max as soon as the user wears them.

So, the feature, which is like wear detection, can also automatically pause the audio track when the headphones are removed and resumes the audio when they are put back on. But what if you don’t want this feature?

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can disable the Head Detection feature for the Apple AirPods Max using iPhone or iPad.

Disable Automatic Head Detection on Apple AirPods Max

Step 1: First of all, ensure that the AirPods Max headphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Once that is confirmed, open the Settings app on your device.

Step 3: Now, click on “Bluetooth” and tap the info icon (i) next to the name of your connected AirPods Max.

Step 4: In the next screen, simply toggle off the option “Automatic Head Detection.”

That’s it. Along with that, you also have the option to reverse the direction of the volume controls for the headphones if you are turning the Digital Crown in the opposite direction.