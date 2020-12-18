Are you using Microsoft Edge more often? Did you know the Microsoft Edge browser can be opened with a keyboard shortcut? Why not use the keyboard to launch various apps, just like you open the Task Manager using the CTRL + ALT + DEL or Windows Explorer using the Windows Key + E, Windows 10 lets you create quick shortcuts for apps you have installed on your Windows PC.

How to open Microsoft Edge with a keyboard shortcut [Windows 10]

Before you start, just make sure you have the new Microsoft Edge browser installed on your PC if you haven’t yet. Once you have the browser installed, you will see the Microsoft Edge shortcut on the desktop. You can use the Start menu to find the Microsoft Edge icon and right-click on it to send it to the desktop as a shortcut. Once done, follow these steps to create a keyboard shortcut for Edge.

Right-click on the Microsoft Edge desktop shortcut and click on Properties at the bottom . Click on the Shortcut tab as shown in the image below and go to the Shortcut key text box. You will notice there’s no shortcut key assigned for Edge. Assign a shortcut by pressing any key you wish to on the keyboard, by default the CTRL + ALT will be a prefix for the shortcut key you selected. For instance, if you choose E as the shortcut, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + E to launch the Edge browser. Click Apply and OK to save it.

Now you can launch Microsoft Edge using the keyboard shortcut that you have just assigned. Similarly, you can add shortcuts to other apps that you have installed on Windows 10, all you need is a desktop shortcut to add a shortcut key.

Want more? Here’s some good stuff for you – Windows and Mac tutorials and guides. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube