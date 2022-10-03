Apple introduced the Medication Reminders feature on Apple iPhone and Apple Watch with the newly released iOS 16 operating system, and the feature is quite useful for those who regularly take some kind of medicine.

The feature basically keeps a list of medications that the user takes and gives them an option to be reminded at a specific time to take the medicines. It also allows users to keep a log of the medicines taken.

But sometimes it’s annoying to keep getting reminders when the user doesn’t need an application to keep reminding them of the medicines or if they have stopped taking the medicines. Whatever the case, if the user wants to disable medication reminders, then there’s a way to do that.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily disable the Medication Reminders feature from the Health application on your Apple iPhone and Apple Watch.

How to disable Medication Reminders on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Health application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Browse” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: In there, go to the “Medications” category.

Step 4: On the Medications settings page, scroll down and select “Options” from the list.

Step 5: Then, turn off the toggle switch for the “Dose Reminders” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the step-by-step guide mentioned above, then you have successfully disabled the medication or the dose reminders on your Apple iPhone. The list of the medications will remain in the application, and you can also continue to keep a log or track of them, you just won’t get reminders to take the medicines. Also, the changes made to these settings will also be applicable to the Apple Watch.