Apple recently launched the highly anticipated Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds with some new features, making it a premium offering. Among the new features that are introduced in the TWS earphones, one of them is Adaptive Transparency.

The Adaptive Transparency mode is designed to allow AirPods to block out loud sounds without blocking out all noise. It is basically like the traditional transparency mode that a lot of earphones offer, but Apple is taking it a step forward. It allows users to hear the world but reduces the noise such as sirens, tools & machinery, construction work, loudspeakers, etc.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily enable the Adaptive Transparency mode on your Apple iPhone Pro 2 when connected with the Apple iPhone.

How to enable Adaptive Transparency Mode on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone when the AirPods Pro 2 are connected to the smartphone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “AirPods” option under the Apple ID banner.

Step 3: In there under the “Noise Control” section, tap on the “Transparency” option to enable it.

Step 4: After that, toggle the switch ON for the “Adaptive Transparency” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully enabled the Adaptive Transparency mode for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 connected to your Apple iPhone.

Although the feature is currently limited to the newly launched AirPods Pro 2, the company has confirmed that it will be rolled out to the first-generation AirPods Pro as well as AirPods Max in the coming weeks or months.