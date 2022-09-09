Apple iPhone 14 lineup, Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2 – Pricing and Availability in India

Apple recently unveiled the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones along with the new Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and the refreshed Watch SE. Along with these products, the company also unveiled the upgraded Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds.

During the launch event, the company revealed the pricing and availability information for all the newly announced products from the North American market. Now, it has also revealed information about the Indian market.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 128GB: ₹79,900 256GB: ₹89,900 512GB: ₹1,09,900



Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: ₹89,900 256GB: ₹99,900 512GB: ₹1,19,900



The newly announced smartphone comes in five colors in India — Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. Both the phones are now up for pre-order, the devices will go on sale from 7th October.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: ₹1,29,900 256GB: ₹1,39,900 512GB: ₹1,59,900 1TB: ₹1,79,900



Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: ₹1,39,900 256GB: ₹1,49,900 512GB: ₹1,69,900 1TB: ₹1,89,900



The devices come in four colors — Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black. They are now available for pre-order and will go on sale from 16th September in India.

Apple Watch Series 8

Aluminum Case: ₹45,900

Stainless Steel Case: ₹74,900

Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop: ₹79,900

Graphite Stainless Steel Case: ₹79,900

The smartwatches come in six color options — Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product RED, Gold, and Graphite. They are now up for pre-order and will go on sale in India from 16th September.

Apple Watch Ultra

It is being offered in three options:

Titanium case with alpine loop – Green, Orange, and Starlight

Titanium case with trail loop – Blue/Grey, Black/Grey, and Yellow/Beige

Titanium case with ocean band – Midnight, White, and Yellow

Price: ₹89,900

Now up for pre-order and sale starts from 23rd September

Apple Watch SE

Price: ₹29,900

Colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver

Available for pre-order and goes on sale from 16th September

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Price: ₹26,900

Now up for pre-order; sale from 23rd September

This new generation of Apple AirPods Pro comes with a similar design to its predecessor, but there are a few new and improved features. It is now powered by an H2 chip and comes with improved noise cancellation that is claimed to block twice the noise compared to the last generation model. There’s also a speaker in the charging case, making it easier to find when misplaced. It also supports charging through the Apple Watch charger as well as other MagSafe chargers.