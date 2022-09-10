Apple AirTag is one of the controversial products from the company in the recent past, and the device has potential for misuse, and there have been several issues related to it. But, it is also a useful product as it gives a technology-enabled solution for those who frequently keep losing or misplacing things.

When the AirTag is attached to an item, like a luggage or keychain, then those items can be tracked easily by the user thorugh the Apple iPhone or any other Apple device that is connected to the account. Once the device is set up, then you just attach it to the item, and the company says that the battery last for over a year.

The AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal containing location data that can be detected by other devices on Apple’s Find My network. The data is then shared with iCloud, allowing the user to see the tracker’s location in the Find My app.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to track a lost item using AirTag on your Apple iPhone through the Find My application.

How to track a lost item using AirTag on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Find My application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Items” tab from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: On the screen that shows all the available AirTags under the account, select the one you want to track.

Step 4: After that, tap on the “Directions” option to get the navigation directions to the AirTag.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, then you will be able to track and navigate to the lost item which has the Apple AirTag attached. There’s also an option to Play Sound which will make the AirTag emit a sound, making it easier to find it when you are looking for the device.

If you are using the Apple iPhone 11 or newer models, then there’s support for Ultra Wideband, allowing users to take advantage of Precision Finding to easily locate the AirTag. When the user is within the range of the AirTag, the Find option will be available on the application with on-screen instructions to get the precise location.