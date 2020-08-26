Guides

How to disable Mobile Hotspot feature in Windows 10

By Jeet

Windows 10 operating system comes with support for a feature that enables users to turn the device into a Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet connection with other devices within the range.

No matter how the Windows 10 computer is connected to the internet — Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or Cellular Data, the device can be turned into a hotspot. We have already published a guide on how to use this feature.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step processor about how the mobile hotspot feature can be disabled using the Registry Editor.

Disable mobile hotspot feature in Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Registry Editor on your Windows 10 computer. To do this, just press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard. In the Run dialog box, type “Regedit” and hit enter. This will open the Registry Editor window.

Step 2: In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following location:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoftWindowsNetwork Connections

Step 3: In the Network Connections key, on the right-side pane, right-click anywhere in the empty area and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Step 4: Name the newly created registry “NC_ShowSharedAccessUI” and keep its value as “0” to disable the Mobile Hotspot feature on your laptop.

Step 5: To enable the feature, just change the value of the NC_ShowSharedAccessUI registry from 0 to 1 and the feature will be enabled again.

When the functionality has been disabled, the feature will still appear in the Network & Internet settings but it cannot be enabled or configured. To use the feature, the registry needs to be edited again and enable the functionality.

